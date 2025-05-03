Rescue 1122 holds fire drill at Forward Sports

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Rescue 1122 conducted a mock drill at Forward sports (PVT) Ltd Sahawala on the occasion of International Firefighters Day.

According to rescue spokesperson, Rescue 1122 under the supervision of Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Dr. Fawad Shahzad and led by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, conducted an annual mock drill at Forward Sports to prepare for any emergency situation such as fire and earthquake on the occasion of International Firefighters Day.

The aim of the drill was to train the workers and staff working in this factory so that everyone can save their lives in any emergency situation.

During the mock exercise, in addition to rescuing people trapped inside the building in case of fire, a practical model of bringing down people trapped in a high-rise building, controlling the fire in time, and transferring patients to the hospital as soon as possible was presented.

Forward Sports’ First Aid and Firefighter team also participated in the mock exercise, led by Sameer Razaq, while over all Command Emergency Officer Irfan Yaqoob.

Rescue Scouts also participated under the leadership of District Warden Jamil Janjua.

On the occasion of the mock exercise, Forward Sports CEO Khawaja Masood, Director Operation Major Shahid and Social Worker President Rose Welfare Ashfaq Nazar were also present.

On this occasion, Khawaja Masood reviewed the mock exercise and appreciated the efforts of the rescue and said that the purpose of such a mock exercise is to prepare ourselves for the upcoming emergency situations and we should know what our next step should be in an emergency situation.

He thanked the rescue team for conducting the successful mock exercise.

The District Emergency Officer said that Rescue 1122 is always ready to serve the public and is playing its role in making the society safe and healthy under the vision of Secretary Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer.

Firefighters are our heroes who protect the lives and property of people without caring for their own lives. Later, at the end of the ceremony, a special prayer was also offered for the martyrs.