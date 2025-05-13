Open Menu

Pakistan, Nepal Pledge Regional Climate Cooperation Amid Broader Peace Efforts

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2025 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Pakistan and Nepal reaffirmed their commitment to regional climate cooperation during a meeting between Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr. Musadik Malik and Nepalese Ambassador Rita Dhital on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on regional peace and environmental collaboration, with the visiting ambassador extending an invitation to Dr. Malik to attend Nepal’s inaugural regional Climate Dialogue Forum.

The event, which will bring together climate ministers from across South Asia and beyond, aims to conclude with a non-binding declaration on climate action.

Ambassador Dhital welcomed the recent de-escalation of tensions in the region, calling it “a relief” and noting the “challenging circumstances faced by Pakistan.”

She also praised the country’s leadership in international climate advocacy and environmental protection efforts.

During the meeting, Dr. Malik emphasized Pakistan’s “longstanding commitment to regional peace and stability,” while highlighting the nation’s experience as a victim of terrorism and aggression.

“Pakistan speaks from a position of clarity and dignity,” Dr. Malik said. “While it earnestly seeks peace, this desire must not be misconstrued as a sign of weakness.”

Referring to the recent tensions with India, the minister expressed regret over the loss of life on both sides and blamed the escalation on what he described as “India’s failed attempt to assert hegemonic dominance in the region.”

“We are happy that peace has now been restored,” he added.

Both sides agreed that climate change is one of the most urgent global challenges and stressed the need for stronger regional cooperation to address its impacts.

The meeting ended on a note of shared purpose, with Pakistan and Nepal pledging to continue working together on environmental and regional issues through diplomatic channels.

