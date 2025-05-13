Open Menu

IGP Orders Immediate Relief For Policemen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2025 | 03:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar held a special session at

the Central Police Office to personally meet policemen and their families, addressing

their issues.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Police said the IG listened to various issues and directed

concerned officials for prompt action.

On the request of the mother of martyred Constable Imtiaz Hussain regarding a residential plot

and medical financial assistance, the IGP directed the DIG Welfare and Finance to provide

necessary relief.

For Constable Muhammad Rafiq, seeking financial aid for his son's medical treatment,

the IG instructed the DIG Welfare and Finance to extend full support.

A similar directive was issued for financial assistance in the case of the late Sub-Inspector Abdul Qayyum. Responding to Lady Constable Jaweria Naseer’s application, the IGP directed the DPO Sheikhupura to ensure relief.

For Wireless Operator Constable Tanveer-ul-Hussain’s medical aid request, the DIG Welfare and Finance was again instructed to provide financial assistance.

More Stories From Pakistan