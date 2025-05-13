Open Menu

Journalists' Sacrifices Will Never Be Forgotten: Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Journalists' sacrifices will never be forgotten: Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) On the occasion of Youm-e-Azam (Day of Resolve), Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah, a political and social leader has extended a message to journalists across the country. In his message on Tuesday, he paid tribute to journalists Nasser Zaidi, Iqbal Jaffri, Khawar Naeem Hashmi, and others who faced imprisonment and hardships in 1978 for their role in the Press Freedom Movement.

Syed Shafqat Ali Shah praised these journalists for raising their voices for truth during a dictatorial era and acknowledged the sacrifices made by all journalists who participated in the movement for freedom of expression. He emphasized that their contributions will always be remembered.

