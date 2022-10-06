UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat Capture A Venomous Cobra Snake At House

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat capture a venomous cobra snake at house

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The district's emergency service Rescue 1122 staff captured a venomous cobra snake at a house near 'Daal Mills', Lakki city here on Thursday.

The rescue spokesman Abdullah Khan told APP that the emergency service received a call from a terrified resident that he had spotted a big black reptile entering a room of their house and sought help.

After receiving the complaint, the rescue service promptly dispatched an 'animal rescue team' to the caller's address and it started a search operation under the supervision of Station House Incharge Muhammad Adnan Khan for the dreadful snake at every nook and corner of the house.

After half an hour of searching, they spotted a black cobra in a small room.

The rescue squad managed to net the venomous cobra and thus saved the lives of the residents.

He said that the snake was still in their custody and would be handed over to the concerned department of wildlife.

