Rescue 1122 Opens Up Training & Awareness Campaign In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 11:20 AM

Rescue 1122 opens up training & awareness campaign in KP

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) ::Rescue 1122 has conducted a day long training and awareness campaign in Bajaur.

In this connection Director General Rescue 1122,Dr. Khatir Ahmad Khan and under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Amjad Khan, Rescue 1122 Bajaur's Training Wing conducted a one-day training for Justice Welfare Wing at Civil Colony Jirga Hall in which first aid, fire safety, and Disaster emergency training provided.

The Rescue 1122 Training Wing also demonstrated to the Justice Welfare Wing the use of personal protective measures to deal with emergencies, as well as the provision of first aid, as well as information on COVID 19 Esophageal and Prevention Measures.

Imran Mughal, President, Insaf Welfare Wing, thanked the training wing of Rescue 1122 Bajaur and appreciated the professionalism of Rescue 1122 personnel in providing first aid to the people.

