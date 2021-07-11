UrduPoint.com
Rescue-1122 Organizes Annual Performance Review Conference And Field Exercise-2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :A three-day Annual Performance Review Conference-2021 of all districts of Punjab and Emergency Preparedness Field Exercise for all District Emergency Officers, was held here at Ghora Gali on Sunday.

Chairing the Conference, Director General, Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer said that the main purpose to conduct this conference and exercise was to ensure the quality service delivery and uniform standards of the Service and establishment of Light Search and Rescue Team in all districts of Punjab as per the Unite Nations, International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) Guidelines.

The District Emergency Officers (DEOs) of all 36 districts of Punjab along with Regional Emergency Officers participated in the conference and shared the best practices of their respective districts for emergency response and prevention of emergencies. Senior officers from Emergency Services Headquarters and academy also participated in the conference.

The DEOs of all divisions including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sahiwal and DG Khan briefed the Chair about the performance of the districts, monitoring visits, evaluation, performance and discipline of the staff, inspection of rescue stations, vehicles & equipment and above all initiatives given by them at district/tehsil level.

The UN INSARAG certified Search and Rescue Team members in South Asia imparted training to District Emergency Officers on INSARAG concepts and terminologies for the establishment of Light Urban Search and Rescue Teams, establishment of Reception and Departure Center (RDC), Mapping and Use of GPS, USAR Coordination Cell, Triage of Emergency Worksite, and INSARAG marking.

All officers were also given different scenarios of emergency response and a simulation exercise was concluded after debriefing.

While debriefing of the exercise, DG PESD Dr Rizwan Naseer emphasized the capacity building of all districts with light Search and Rescue Teams for organized and well-coordinated emergency response in case of major emergency.

He said, to prepare for the worst-case scenario, the teams should perform the best in case of any untoward incident.

Dr Rizwan directed the REOs to acknowledge and appreciate the best performing districts and share their best practices with other districts of your division to bring them all to the same level, ensure timely and quality services to all citizens.

He said that when the same resources have been provided in all districts of Punjab, then why there was a difference in the quality of services that are being provided by the district.

He vowed that there was only difference between the manager at district, if some officers could ensure to conduct regular drills, timely repair and maintenance of vehicles, efficient working of the control room then why others could not maintain the same standard in their respective areas.

