Rescue-1122 provides services to 879 victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Rescue-1122 had provided services to victims of 879 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data issued on Wednesday that 12 persons died while 996 other injured in the accidents.

As many as 627 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 369 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Data further showed that 415 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 145 pedestrians and 448 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 164 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 197 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 88 in Faisalabad with 94 victims and at third Multan with 70 RTCs and 72 victims.

According to the data 768 motorbikes, 118 auto rickshaws, 89 motorcars, 36 vans, 12 passenger buses, 20 trucks and 150 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.