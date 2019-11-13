UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue-1122 Provides Services To 879 Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 09:25 PM

Rescue-1122 provides services to 879 victims

Rescue-1122 had provided services to victims of 879 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Rescue-1122 had provided services to victims of 879 road accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data issued on Wednesday that 12 persons died while 996 other injured in the accidents.

As many as 627 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 369 with minor injuries were provided treatment at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

Data further showed that 415 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 145 pedestrians and 448 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 164 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 197 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 88 in Faisalabad with 94 victims and at third Multan with 70 RTCs and 72 victims.

According to the data 768 motorbikes, 118 auto rickshaws, 89 motorcars, 36 vans, 12 passenger buses, 20 trucks and 150 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Vehicles Road Died Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

UAE, South Korea sign MoU on replacement of drivin ..

13 minutes ago

Egyptian President starts two-day state visit to U ..

13 minutes ago

Emirates Defence Companies Council celebrates achi ..

13 minutes ago

Hearts of people of Pakistan and Turkey throb toge ..

20 minutes ago

MoHAP, Sanofi sign MoU to raise diabetes awareness ..

43 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Canadian Consul-Gen ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.