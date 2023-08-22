Rescue efforts underway to recover trapped students and teachers from chairlift through a helicopter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The police and rescue teams Tuesday arrived at the scene, mobilizing all available resources to execute a comprehensive rescue operation for chairlift incident here in Union Council Battangi Pashto, Tehsil Allai.

District Police Officer (DPO), Sonai Shamaroz talking to the media persons about the incident said that a group of eight ninth-grade students identified as Abrar son of Abdul Ghani, Irfan son of Amriz, Gulfaraz son of Hakeem Dad, Osama son of Muhammad Sharif, Razwan Ullah son of Abdul Qayyum, Attaullah son of Kifayatullah, Niaz Muhammad son of Umar Zeb, and Sher Nawaz son of Shah Nazar were trapped in malfunctioned chairlift.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara, Tahir Ayub Khan, took immediate action.

He directed Nazir Khan, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Alai, along with other officials and members of the district administration's rescue teams, to immediately reach the incident site.

Following the guidance of Commissioner Hazara, Amir Sultan Tarin, steps were taken to involve broader assistance.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other departments have been engaged to arrange helicopter support for the ongoing rescue operation.

The Primary goal of this collaborative endeavor was to employ helicopter rescue techniques to extricate the stranded students from their predicament.