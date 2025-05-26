Research framework should be revisited to cater to industry needs: Experts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Experts called for revisiting research framework at the national level with the focus on technology and product development in addition to problem solving for catering to the needs of the industry and community.

They were addressing the first meeting of the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORICs) Forum-2025 arranged at University of Agriculture Faisalabad for bringing together renowned educationists, researchers and policymakers from across the country.

Chairman Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) Pakistan Farukh Amil said that Pakistan must secure its place in the global economy. This can only be done with an enabling environment, which thrives on innovation, entrepreneurial spirit and opportunity creation especially for the youth. He said that advanced countries are racing away far ahead with their ever-improving technologies. The knowledge economy is creativity and innovation, which is nurtured in an enabling Intellectual Property (IP) environment. IP is now firmly a key and integral part of the global economy, he added.

Chairperson Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said the country was confronting many challenges. He said that effective problem solving research is essential for academic and industrial development. He was of the view that climate change, water scarcity, decreasing agricultural land and low per acre production are posing a serious threat to food security for which experts must come up with out-of-the-box solutions.

He said that all universities have to develop an environment conducive to flourish innovative thinking and strong academia industry linkages.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that youth skills must be refurbished with business ideas to launch the startups so that they can become job providers rather than job seekers. He said that the universities must map out strategies for research and knowledge enhancing frameworks that will lead towards a new era of innovation.

He said UAF has been at the forefront of agricultural education and research since 1906. This forum is yet another testament to our dedication towards innovation, food security and rural development, he added.

Rector The University of Faisalabad (TUF) Dr Aman Ullah Malik said that every graduating student must be encouraged to develop a product as a step towards entrepreneurship and knowledge-based economy.

Tahir Chaudhary from Pakistan Institute of Entrepreneurship, Dr Habib Gaba from Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), Dr Zaheer Ahmad Zaheer, Dr Tahir Zahoor, Director ORIC UAF Dr Imran Arshad, Director IPO Muhammad Ismail and other notables spoke.