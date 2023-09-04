Researchers, artists, writers received Latif awards

On the third and last day of the 280th Urs of great sufi saint and poet of Sindh, Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai (R.A), Latif awards were distributed to researchers, artists and writers who explored poetry, art, thoughts and message of Bhitai

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :On the third and last day of the 280th Urs of great sufi saint and poet of Sindh, Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai (R.A), Latif awards were distributed to researchers, artists and writers who explored poetry, art, thoughts and message of Bhitai. According to an official handout, the ceremony was graced by the presence of caretaker provincial minister for Culture Syed Junaid Ali Shah, as a special guest.

Among the recipients of Latif Award 2023, Shah's Best Ragi (Singer) award went to Rano Junejo, Best Researcher as Taj Joyo (award revived by his son Ruplo Taj Joyo), while Best Sughar award went to Khalil ur Rahman Mehesar, Best Drummer Mohammad Nawaz, Best AlGhoza Composer Akbar Khamiso Khan, Best Raagi Wahid Lashari, Best Singer Late Ustad Seengar Ali Saleem's award was given to his grandson Asad Ali Seengar. Minister for Culture Dr. Junaid Ali Shah distributed Latif award and shields, while award was also given with a cash prize of Rs. one lac to recipients.

Addressing the gathering during the award distribution ceremony, Dr. Syed Junaid Ali Shah expressed his heartfelt sentiments, stating that the memorable moments of participation in all three days of the Urs celebrations would remain etched in his memory, he commended the efforts made during the urs celebrations to understand the message of Shah Latif during.

Dr. Shah also extended his gratitude to the district administration, the health department, the police and media representatives for their efforts in ensuring that the Urs activities reached both national and international audiences.

During the ceremony, appreciation shields were also presented to individuals and departments, who provided outstanding services in various capacities including SSP Matiari Kaleem Malik, Director Live Stock Hala Hazbullah Bhutto, Assistant Commissioner Hala Dr. Mazaahir Ali, Incharge DIB Azam Mirza, Assistant of information department Saeed Shaikh and Incharge Bhitt Shah culture center Rahmatullah Rajar and others.

On the occasion, Secretary Culture Abdul Aleem Lashari, Secretary Auqaf Munawar Mahesar, Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon, DIG Hyderabad Syed Pir Mohammad Shah, Deputy Commissioner Matiari Syed Jawad Muzaffar, Culture department's officials including Ajaz Shaikh, Sher Muhammad Mehar and Habibullah Memon, Deputy Director Information Muhammad Sabir Kaka, Atif Vighio and other prominent guests attended the event.