Open Menu

Resident Demands Action To Address Rising Crimes In Hazro

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Resident demands action to address rising crimes in Hazro

Residents of Hazro town in Attock have expressed concern on Friday over the surge in criminal activities, urging immediate action from local law enforcing agencies

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Residents of Hazro town in Attock have expressed concern on Friday over the surge in criminal activities, urging immediate action from local law enforcing agencies.

In a recent incident, five masked dacoits raided the house of a Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra official, holding the entire family at gunpoint.

The criminals made off with cash, gold ornaments, cell phones and other valuables totaling over 300 thousand rupees.

In another incident, burglars targeted the shop of Qazi Zeeshan Ahmed, stealing cash and valuables worth Rs 23 thousand.

Additionally, the water motor and accessories of a poultry dealer Ameer Khan, amounting to Rs 50 thousand were stolen.

Local figures, including Lumbardar Qazi Badar Manzoor, former Naib Tehsildar Malik Abdul Rasheed and PML-N ex-councilor Fiaz Ahmed Awan have call upon Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi and Regional Police Officer Syed Khurrum Ali to ensure the safety of residents.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Chief Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Attock Hazro Criminals Gold Family From

Recent Stories

"Villages Will Shine" campaign govt's top priority ..

"Villages Will Shine" campaign govt's top priority; DC Jhang

15 minutes ago
 PU wins All Pakistan Inter-University Women Athlet ..

PU wins All Pakistan Inter-University Women Athletics Championship

15 minutes ago
 Israel-Hamas guns silent as hostage release awaite ..

Israel-Hamas guns silent as hostage release awaited

15 minutes ago
 Education ministry to hold three-day National Leve ..

Education ministry to hold three-day National Level Conference on reading and li ..

19 minutes ago
 Imam-e-Kaaba leads Friday prayer at Faisal Mosque

Imam-e-Kaaba leads Friday prayer at Faisal Mosque

19 minutes ago
 'No more life there': Gaza refugees start anew in ..

'No more life there': Gaza refugees start anew in Bosnia

1 minute ago
Commissioner Hazara division addresses public conc ..

Commissioner Hazara division addresses public concerns on local transport fares

1 minute ago
 One killed, four injured in road accident

One killed, four injured in road accident

1 minute ago
 IHC disposes of PTI chairman's plea for early deci ..

IHC disposes of PTI chairman's plea for early decision on his case

1 minute ago
 Pakistan’s Tech Wizards Impressed by vivo V29e 5 ..

Pakistan’s Tech Wizards Impressed by vivo V29e 5G!

2 hours ago
 Here’s what you need to know about the TikTok Ch ..

Here’s what you need to know about the TikTok Challenges

2 hours ago
 KSE-100 tops 59,000 points on investor confidence

KSE-100 tops 59,000 points on investor confidence

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan