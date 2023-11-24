Resident demands action to address rising crimes in Hazro

Residents of Hazro town in Attock have expressed concern on Friday over the surge in criminal activities, urging immediate action from local law enforcing agencies

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Residents of Hazro town in Attock have expressed concern on Friday over the surge in criminal activities, urging immediate action from local law enforcing agencies.

In a recent incident, five masked dacoits raided the house of a Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra official, holding the entire family at gunpoint.

The criminals made off with cash, gold ornaments, cell phones and other valuables totaling over 300 thousand rupees.

In another incident, burglars targeted the shop of Qazi Zeeshan Ahmed, stealing cash and valuables worth Rs 23 thousand.

Additionally, the water motor and accessories of a poultry dealer Ameer Khan, amounting to Rs 50 thousand were stolen.

Local figures, including Lumbardar Qazi Badar Manzoor, former Naib Tehsildar Malik Abdul Rasheed and PML-N ex-councilor Fiaz Ahmed Awan have call upon Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi and Regional Police Officer Syed Khurrum Ali to ensure the safety of residents.

