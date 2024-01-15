Resolving the issues of the masses is top priority: DIG Hazara

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara division Mohammad Ijaz Khan Monday lauded the people of Kohistan for their cooperation with the police, recognizing their efforts as commendable for the betterment of the region

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara division Mohammad Ijaz Khan Monday lauded the people of Kohistan for their cooperation with the police, recognizing their efforts as commendable for the betterment of the region.

He expressed these views while addressing a Khuli Kuthcery at Koz Paro police station Kolai Palis and meeting with a delegation of the elders.

The DIG also assured the immediate resolution of issues within his jurisdiction and committed to conveying valuable suggestions and concerns to higher authorities.

The delegation expressed gratitude to DIG Hazara for his presence and brought attention to pertinent issues related to policing and law enforcement in the region.

DIG Mohammad Ijaz Khan while addressing the community during the Khuli Kutchery expressed appreciation for the involvement of religious scholars, dignitaries, and people in police meetings. He underscored that the top priority for the Hazara Police is to promptly address the concerns of the people and facilitate free and speedy access to justice.

DIG Hazara urged the community to collaborate in identifying drug dealers, and other offenders. He guaranteed cooperation from the police in taking appropriate actions against those engaged in criminal activities to uphold a secure environment in the district.