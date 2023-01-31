Responsible leadership in post pandemic world requires trust rebuilding: speakers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ):The speakers have stressed the need for trust rebuilding among the countries especially, after the post-pandemic world.

Addressing the participants of the 11th annual International Women Leaders Summit held at a local hotel here on Tuesday, the speakers shared their stories of success and expressed their commitment to creating more awareness about the importance of girls' education and women participation in public offices.

Yasmin Hyder from New World Concepts highlighted that the conference was a culmination of a decade of achievements in Women Leadership and Empowerment.

The vision for this conference is to make women draw inspiration from global and Pakistani leaders and overcome the stereotypical barriers which restrict their growth and provide a forum for dynamic female leaders, entrepreneurs, opinion makers in the region, to explore their potential, share their success and inspire many more to take their lead, she expressed.

The guest speakers included Devrim Erol from Turkey, Major General Abeera Chaudry from Pakistan Army Medical Corps, Abdul Samad Dawood, Vice Chair Dawood Hercules Corporation, Naz Khan, Principal Country Officer, IFC.

Keynote speaker Devrim Erol from Turkey highlighted the evolution of women's economic empowerment and the importance of promoting inclusiveness of women in the workforce.

Major General Dr Abeera Chaudry, Tamghae Imtiaz (M) of Army Medical Corps shared her experience of performing her duties in the face of severe challenges, both personal and professional.

The conference displayed the spirit of inclusion through active participation of Special Athletes from Special Olympics Pakistan.

The conference explored topics related to Managing a Younger Human Capital, Use of Technology for Sustainable Living among others; and presented success stories of women leaders.

The conference was attended by members of the diplomatic community, renowned women entrepreneurs and heads of bilateral trade associations, teams from the World Bank Group, senior businessmen and members of the media.