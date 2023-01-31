UrduPoint.com

Responsible Leadership In Post Pandemic World Requires Trust Rebuilding: Speakers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 05:42 PM

Responsible leadership in post pandemic world requires trust rebuilding: speakers

The speakers have stressed the need for trust rebuilding among the countries especially, after the post-pandemic world

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ):The speakers have stressed the need for trust rebuilding among the countries especially, after the post-pandemic world.

Addressing the participants of the 11th annual International Women Leaders Summit held at a local hotel here on Tuesday, the speakers shared their stories of success and expressed their commitment to creating more awareness about the importance of girls' education and women participation in public offices.

Yasmin Hyder from New World Concepts highlighted that the conference was a culmination of a decade of achievements in Women Leadership and Empowerment.

The vision for this conference is to make women draw inspiration from global and Pakistani leaders and overcome the stereotypical barriers which restrict their growth and provide a forum for dynamic female leaders, entrepreneurs, opinion makers in the region, to explore their potential, share their success and inspire many more to take their lead, she expressed.

The guest speakers included Devrim Erol from Turkey, Major General Abeera Chaudry from Pakistan Army Medical Corps, Abdul Samad Dawood, Vice Chair Dawood Hercules Corporation, Naz Khan, Principal Country Officer, IFC.

Keynote speaker Devrim Erol from Turkey highlighted the evolution of women's economic empowerment and the importance of promoting inclusiveness of women in the workforce.

Major General Dr Abeera Chaudry, Tamghae Imtiaz (M) of Army Medical Corps shared her experience of performing her duties in the face of severe challenges, both personal and professional.

The conference displayed the spirit of inclusion through active participation of Special Athletes from Special Olympics Pakistan.

The conference explored topics related to Managing a Younger Human Capital, Use of Technology for Sustainable Living among others; and presented success stories of women leaders.

The conference was attended by members of the diplomatic community, renowned women entrepreneurs and heads of bilateral trade associations, teams from the World Bank Group, senior businessmen and members of the media.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Army World Bank Technology Education Turkey Hotel Lead Women Olympics Media From Share Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited

Recent Stories

Babar Azam vows to notch maiden century in HBL PSL

Babar Azam vows to notch maiden century in HBL PSL

3 minutes ago
 NAHE holds 'Leadership & Management' training for ..

NAHE holds 'Leadership & Management' training for HEC officers

13 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for enhanced efforts to address c ..

PM Shehbaz calls for enhanced efforts to address climate change

44 minutes ago
 Intermediate 2nd Annual results on Feb 4

Intermediate 2nd Annual results on Feb 4

6 minutes ago
 Rupee gains Rs 1.75 against dollar

Rupee gains Rs 1.75 against dollar

6 minutes ago
 Mickey Arthur to join Pakistan team as director

Mickey Arthur to join Pakistan team as director

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.