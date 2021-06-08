Restoration of `Goods Train' between Pakistan, Iran, Turkey demanded

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Convener FPCCI's Central Standing Committee on Railways, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi Tuesday demanded Federal government to take practical steps for restoration of goods train between Pakistan, Iran and Turkey.

In a press statement issued here, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said goods train services was a great source of business among the three countries.

Restoration of goods train service will not only help in supply of merchandise in neighbouring countries within limited time but also at reasonable price due to low transportation charges and taxes.

Increase in business among three neighbouring countries will also help in strengthening relations in the region and benefit a large number of people, Zia opined.

Zia Sarhadi who is also former Vice President of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) and Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), said the train could also be run for promotion of tourism.