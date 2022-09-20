UrduPoint.com

Restructuring Of NAB Laws To Promote Transparency, Sharmila Farooqi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Restructuring of NAB laws to promote transparency, Sharmila Farooqi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sharmila Farooqui said on Tuesday that the present government believes in accountability of all and restructuring of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) rules will bring transparency in running the country's affairs.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that PPP was not afraid of any accountability.

The coalition government was taking tough decisions to save the country from the default which was a result of poor economic policies and incompetence of the Khan's government, she added.

The present government would not allow anyone to create chaos and anarchy in the country and all resources would be utilized to ensure rule of law.

