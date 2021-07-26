UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Retired Judicial Officers' Delegation Calls On LHC CJ

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 08:29 PM

Retired judicial officers' delegation calls on LHC CJ

A delegation of retired judicial officers called on Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :A delegation of retired judicial officers called on Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, here on Monday.

The delegation congratulated the chief justice on assuming the office and expressed best wishes for him. The delegation also briefed the chief justice about their issues and requested for making judicial allowance and special judicial allowance a part of the salary and pension.

Talking to the delegation, the chief justice said that a writ of retired judicial officers for the purpose was pending, therefore, they should wait for the decision as no administrative steps could be taken during its pendency.

The delegation thanked the chief justice for compassionate listening and guidance.

The delegation was led by ex-LHC registrar Tahir Pervaiz whereas former sessions judges, including Arshad Javed Mir, Yousaf Ojla, Abdul Qayyum Khan, Alamgir Khan, Sheikh Muhammad Tareef, Chaudhry Abdul Shakoor, Mian Murid Hussain were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Abdul Qayyum Khan Alamgir Best

Recent Stories

Edu deptt upgrades 37 boys primary schools

2 minutes ago

Tokyo Olympics: Gymnastics results

2 minutes ago

ASH's COVID-19 ward staffers to get additional sal ..

2 minutes ago

Former Olympic 1500m champion Makhloufi out of Tok ..

5 minutes ago

More time required to salvage stranded ship: SAPM

5 minutes ago

Biocad Granted Permit to Conduct Clinical Trials o ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.