Retired judicial officers' delegation calls on LHC CJ

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :A delegation of retired judicial officers called on Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, here on Monday.

The delegation congratulated the chief justice on assuming the office and expressed best wishes for him. The delegation also briefed the chief justice about their issues and requested for making judicial allowance and special judicial allowance a part of the salary and pension.

Talking to the delegation, the chief justice said that a writ of retired judicial officers for the purpose was pending, therefore, they should wait for the decision as no administrative steps could be taken during its pendency.

The delegation thanked the chief justice for compassionate listening and guidance.

The delegation was led by ex-LHC registrar Tahir Pervaiz whereas former sessions judges, including Arshad Javed Mir, Yousaf Ojla, Abdul Qayyum Khan, Alamgir Khan, Sheikh Muhammad Tareef, Chaudhry Abdul Shakoor, Mian Murid Hussain were present on the occasion.