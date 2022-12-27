Revamping DHQs, work on 4 new tertiary hospitals in progress: Mahmood

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that work on revamping District Headquarters (DHQs) Hospitals and the establishment of four new tertiary hospitals are also in progress.

These projects, once completed, will provide quality healthcare facilities to people on their doorsteps, he added.

He was chairing a progress review meeting on the project regarding the extension and up-gradation of Naseerullah Babar Hospital, Peshawar, said an official handout issued here on Tuesday.

MPAs Asif Khan and Malik Wajid, higher authorities of health and food departments, and other relevant officials attended the meeting. Matters regarding the transfer of land, feasibility, and tendering of the project were discussed in detail.

The chief minister directed the quarters concerned to complete all requirements for initiation of physical work on the extension and up-gradation of Naseerullah Babar Hospital in Peshawar, including the transfer of proposed land to the health department as well as the completion of its feasibility study.

He termed the project of great importance in view of the increasing population in the provincial capital, adding that the government is working under a well-devised strategy, keeping in view the public needs and requirements of the near future. Completion of the ongoing development initiatives to this effect will bring forth an effective network of service delivery in the province, he added.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to immediately move a summary for transferring the proposed land to the health department so as to get the matter approved by the provincial cabinet on a priority basis.

He also directed them to finalize the feasibility study of the project without any delay, adding that his government will provide the required resources for this purpose.

He made it clear that the upgradation of Naseerullah Babar Hospital is of vital importance, keeping in view the increasing demand for health facilities in the region.

He said that the incumbent provincial government has established a model of sustainable development having long, mid, and short-term initiatives in various sectors with the aim of meeting contemporary needs and addressing possible future challenges. Up-gradation and extension of Naseerullah Babar Hospital is also a part of this strategy which, on completion, will help reduce the burden on the existing tertiary hospitals in Peshawar.

Mahmood Khan made it clear that the provincial government has undertaken reforms in every sector, keeping in view present-day needs and ensuring the optimum performance of the existing government machinery.