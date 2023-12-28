Revised price list of edible items issued:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The district price control committee has issued revised price list of 20 edible items, after consulting all stakeholders.

A meeting in this regard was presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Ahmad Wattoo here on Thursday.

The participants were included Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Ashraf Kalyar, Assistant Director Industry Kamran Ali, AADA Tariq Mahmood and Assistant Director Consumer Protection Council Afzal Saroya, Anjuman Tajiran representatives and others.

According to the notification super basmati rice (new) would be available at Rs 245 per kg, super basmati rice (old) at Rs 295 per kg, black gram (thick) at Rs 180 per kg, white gram (thick) at Rs 300 per kg, white gram (fine) at Rs 280 per kg, gram lentil (thick) at Rs 200 per kg, gram lentil (fine) at Rs 185 per kg, gram flour at Rs 200 per kg, Masoor lentil (thick) at Rs 290 per kg, Daal Mash (washed) at Rs 490 per kg and Daal Mong (washed) at Rs 238 per kg.

Mutton would be sold at Rs 1350 per kg, beef at Rs 650 per kg, milk at Rs 130 per liter, yogurt at Rs 140 per kg, bread of 100 grams at Rs 12, naan (120 grams) at Rs 15 while flour and sugar will be available as per the notification issued by the government.

The ADC urged the traders to ensure the sale of food items at the fixed rates.

Price lists should be displayed at prominent places in the shops, he said.

Arshad Wattoo made it clear that strict action would be taken against the complaints of overcharging.