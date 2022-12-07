Rich tribute paid to Najma Hameed

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Former Prime Minister and Central Leader of Pakistan People's Party Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira and Federal Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday visited the residence of late PML-N leader and senior parliamentarian Begum Najma Hameed.

Yousuf Raza Gilani, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq met with the family of the late leader including her husband, daughters, sister Tahira Aurangzeb and niece Mariyyum Aurangzeb to express their condolences over the demise of Begum Najma Hameed.

Yousuf Raza Gilani, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq appreciated the services of Begum Najma Hameed for the country, nation and democracy.

Gilani termed Najma Hameed a great woman who believed in personal respect despite political differences.

Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and Begum Najma Hameed were the iconic women who waged historic struggle for Pakistan's politics, democracy and people, maintained by Yusuf Raza Gilani.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said that Najma Hameed despite being a Pakistan Muslim League member, was equally popular among the leaders of other political parties.

She was a very courteous woman who was everyone's "Aapa" and everyone respected her, he remarked.

Paying tributes to the late, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Najma Hameed was a woman of iron determination who did not make speeches, rather she performed with action.

Begum Najma Hamid emerged as a historical character along with Begum Kulsoom Nawaz during the dictatorship era, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq opined.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.