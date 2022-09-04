UrduPoint.com

River Indus Continues To Flow Furious

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2022 | 01:40 PM

River Indus continues to flow furious

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus continues to flow in "high flood" in Sukkur-Kotri Reach and in "medium flood" at Guddu while complete normalcy has returned to River Kabul.

According to daily FFC report on Sunday, the River Indus is discharging normal flows at rest of its control structures (Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma and Taunsa). Other main Rivers of Indus River System i.e Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej continues to flow with normal discharges.

Tarbela Reservoir Management authorities are maintaining it at its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550.00 feet since 28th August 2022, whereas Mangla Dam is at an El: 1188.55 feet against its MCL: 1242 feet (50.41 percent storage still left).

Yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northeastern Afghanistan and adjoining areas lies over Northern parts of Pakistan whereas Seasonal Low lies over Northeastern Balochistan and adjoining areas.

At present, moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of the Pakistan up to 5000 feet.

According to FFD Lahore, scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls is expected over upper catchments of all the major rivers along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore and Faisalabad Divisions) during the next 24 hours.

Owing to the prevailing weather condition, low to medium flood situation is expected in the Tributaries/Nullahs of Rivers Ravi and Chenab along with River Kabul and its Tributaries during the next 48-hours.

A fresh "Wet Spell" of moderate intensity is likely to start over the upper catchments of all the Major Rivers from 10th September 2022.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Dam Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Jhelum August September Sunday All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

4 hours ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

14 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

15 hours ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

15 hours ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.