River Indus continues to flow furious

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that River Indus continues to flow in "high flood" in Sukkur-Kotri Reach and in "medium flood" at Guddu while complete normalcy has returned to River Kabul.

According to daily FFC report on Sunday, the River Indus is discharging normal flows at rest of its control structures (Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma and Taunsa). Other main Rivers of Indus River System i.e Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej continues to flow with normal discharges.

Tarbela Reservoir Management authorities are maintaining it at its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550.00 feet since 28th August 2022, whereas Mangla Dam is at an El: 1188.55 feet against its MCL: 1242 feet (50.41 percent storage still left).

Yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northeastern Afghanistan and adjoining areas lies over Northern parts of Pakistan whereas Seasonal Low lies over Northeastern Balochistan and adjoining areas.

At present, moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of the Pakistan up to 5000 feet.

According to FFD Lahore, scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls is expected over upper catchments of all the major rivers along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore and Faisalabad Divisions) during the next 24 hours.

Owing to the prevailing weather condition, low to medium flood situation is expected in the Tributaries/Nullahs of Rivers Ravi and Chenab along with River Kabul and its Tributaries during the next 48-hours.

A fresh "Wet Spell" of moderate intensity is likely to start over the upper catchments of all the Major Rivers from 10th September 2022.