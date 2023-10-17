Riyadh conference FII7 convenes world leaders to shape future of humanity

The 7th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), themed "The New Compass," will convene an exceptional gathering of world leaders, industry titans, financiers, innovators, and policymakers in the capital city of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from October 24th to 26th, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The 7th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), themed "The New Compass," will convene an exceptional gathering of world leaders, industry titans, financiers, innovators, and policymakers in the capital city of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from October 24th to 26th, 2023.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the conference will address pressing global challenges in the realms of Climate, Economy, and Technology, with a focus on fostering global cooperation and harnessing technological advancements for the greater good.

The world is at a crossroads, Climate change, economic instability, and technological disruption are reshaping the global landscape. In this time of upheaval, the Future Investment Initiative (FII7) arrives as a beacon of hope, convening global leaders to forge a new compass for humanity.

With over five thousand delegates in attendance, including leaders in finance, policy-making, and technology, FII7 will be a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and action. The conference will explore how to address the world's most pressing challenges, such as climate change, poverty, and inequality while harnessing the power of technology to create a fairer, safer, and more prosperous world for all.

FII7 will feature a keynote address by Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of PIF and Chairman of the FII Institute, followed by a panel discussion with leading CEOs on the role of business in building a better future.

Other notable speakers include Ajaj Banga, President of the World Bank; David Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of The Carlyle Group; Ray Dalio, Founder and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Bridgewater Associates; Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock; Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup; Dr. Patrice Motsepe, Founder and Chairman of African Rainbow Minerals; Noel Quinn, Group CEO of HSBC Holdings; Neil Shen, Founding Partner and Managing Partner of Sequoia Capital China; David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs; Shemara Wikramanayake, Global Chief Executive Officer of Macquarie Group; Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries; and Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive of Standard Chartered.

Tech leaders from around the globe, including founders, CEOs, venture capitalists, and investors, will explore how accelerating technological advancements can be harnessed for the greater good. Sessions will delve into topics like AI, space exploration, cleantech, healthtech, electric vehicles, robotics, LIDAR technology, biotech, longevity, transhumanism, E-sports, Africatech, nanotech, foodtech, and smart cities. The discussions will focus on de-risking threats and ensuring that technological progress serves as a positive force, promoting prosperity, minimizing harm, and ensuring equitable access.

Parallel to the conference, an AI Summit will delve into generative AI innovations, addressing legal considerations and issues ranging from risk management to national security.

The Governor of the Public Investment Fund and Chairman of FII Institute, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, expressed, “As we convene this gathering of world leaders at this critical time in history, the planet, the global economy and society face a convergence of challenges. These include global economic stability and growth, the environment, and the acceleration of technological breakthroughs including generative AI, education and health. The discussions on the agenda will help shape the future of humanity.”

The CEO of the FII Institute, Richard Attias, emphasized, "The theme of FII7, ‘The New Compass,’ serves as guidance for capturing the essence of a new global world that is rediscovering its bearings in the realm of investment. We will also talk about citizens’ priorities which should guide our strategies. I cannot wait to welcome our community of explorers.”

The conference will also feature a number of breakout sessions and workshops on topics such as climate finance, sustainable development, fintech, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

