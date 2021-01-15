RMC places century old birth, death, land records

(@FahadShabbir)

More than a century old records have been organized and properly placed in Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation Departments' of births and deaths and department of building maps

During a visit of RMC, Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood was briefed by officials concerned that in the Department of Births and Deaths all records since 1869 have been organized and kept in chronicle order in the cupboards, while in the Department of Building Maps, all records since 1900 have been organized.

The Commissioner inspected all the departments within the RMC building.

He directed to set up separate washrooms for female officers and employees, and female citizens visiting the office.

He said that comfortable chairs should be provided for the visitors, all the staff should treat the citizens with good manners and their work should be done on priority, he added.

Commissioner said that PC-1 of Sujan Singh Haveli should be completed by next week and close liaison between Walled City Authority and UNDP should be maintained in this regard.

He said that the agreements with the occupants of RMC shops and flats should be completed within a month.