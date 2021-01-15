UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RMC Places Century Old Birth, Death, Land Records

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 09:22 PM

RMC places century old birth, death, land records

More than a century old records have been organized and properly placed in Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation Departments' of births and deaths and department of building maps

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :More than a century old records have been organized and properly placed in Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation Departments' of births and deaths and department of building maps.

During a visit of RMC, Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood was briefed by officials concerned that in the Department of Births and Deaths all records since 1869 have been organized and kept in chronicle order in the cupboards, while in the Department of Building Maps, all records since 1900 have been organized.

The Commissioner inspected all the departments within the RMC building.

He directed to set up separate washrooms for female officers and employees, and female citizens visiting the office.

He said that comfortable chairs should be provided for the visitors, all the staff should treat the citizens with good manners and their work should be done on priority, he added.

Commissioner said that PC-1 of Sujan Singh Haveli should be completed by next week and close liaison between Walled City Authority and UNDP should be maintained in this regard.

He said that the agreements with the occupants of RMC shops and flats should be completed within a month.

Related Topics

Century Visit Rawalpindi Undp All

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan opens gas pumping station with eye on ..

3 minutes ago

Six EU states voice 'severe concern' over Pfizer v ..

4 minutes ago

APPSFA president's father passes away

4 minutes ago

US Retail Sales Down 3rd Straight Month - Commerce ..

4 minutes ago

Computer skill test of RMC's clerical staff to be ..

43 minutes ago

Brussels backs EU-wide vaccination certificates

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.