Robbers Loot ATM In Lakki Marwat

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 06:26 PM

Robbers looted an automated teller machine (ATM) of a private bank located on the Indus Highway near Lakki Marwat, Tv Channel and police reported on Tuesday

According to details, robbers entered the cabin of ATM Machine, broke the machine, looted the cash, and fled away.

The exact amount of looted cash is unknown till filing of the report.

The police have started an investigation into the matter.

