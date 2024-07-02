Robbers loot ATM in Lakki Marwat

Robbers looted an automated teller machine (ATM) of a private bank located on the Indus Highway near Lakki Marwat, Tv Channel and police reported on Tuesday

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Robbers looted an automated teller machine (ATM) of a private bank located on the Indus Highway near Lakki Marwat, Tv Channel and police reported on Tuesday.

According to details, robbers entered the cabin of ATM Machine, broke the machine, looted the cash, and fled away.

The exact amount of looted cash is unknown till filing of the report.

The police have started an investigation into the matter.