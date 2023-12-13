Open Menu

RoboFiesta 6 Kicks Off At HITEC University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2023 | 07:22 PM

RoboFiesta 6 kicks off at HITEC University

A robotics competition RoboFiesta 6 kicked off its sixth edition at Heavy Industries Taxila (HITEC), University Taxila on Wednesday

TAXILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) A robotics competition RoboFiesta 6 kicked off its sixth edition at Heavy Industries Taxila (HITEC), University Taxila on Wednesday.

According to the details, the event witnessed the active participation of over 1500 individuals, forming 360 teams from 40-plus educational institutions.

Dr S Kamran Afaq, Vice-Chancellor of HITEC University, expressed his delight at the event's continuity for the sixth consecutive year. He highlighted that HITEC University Taxila has consistently organized events that encompass both co-curricular and extra-curricular activities since its beginning.

More than thirty preconceived and spontaneous modules were included in the competition, and the creative ideas were assessed by a group of judges.

The lively environment and the participants' eagerness and spirit of competition all helped make the event a success. Additionally, it gave participants and kids the ability to interact socially and make enduring memories.

Certificates and awards were distributed to acknowledge the commendable efforts of the participants after the first day concluded. The winning team received not only recognition but also a cash prize, adding an extra layer of excitement to this annual showcase of technological ingenuity at HITEC University.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

Taxila Event All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan leads charge on climate action at COP28 i ..

Pakistan leads charge on climate action at COP28 in Dubai

6 minutes ago
 5 die, 10 injured in Bahawalpur road accident

5 die, 10 injured in Bahawalpur road accident

6 minutes ago
 Efforts underway to solve issues of public for fac ..

Efforts underway to solve issues of public for facilitating them: Asfanyar

6 minutes ago
 Islamia College commemorates 160th birth anniversa ..

Islamia College commemorates 160th birth anniversary of Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum K ..

5 minutes ago
 Combat Commander Turkish Air Force visits Air Head ..

Combat Commander Turkish Air Force visits Air Headquarters

6 minutes ago
 Airbnb agrees 576-mn-euro deal in Italy tax disput ..

Airbnb agrees 576-mn-euro deal in Italy tax dispute

6 minutes ago
Minister visits CMH to inquire about injured soldi ..

Minister visits CMH to inquire about injured soldiers

6 minutes ago
 PHC asks ECP to ensure free, fair conduct of elect ..

PHC asks ECP to ensure free, fair conduct of elections

6 minutes ago
 Bilawal calls for national unity to wipe out terro ..

Bilawal calls for national unity to wipe out terrorism from country

18 minutes ago
 Annual elections of Aiwan-e-Sahafat held

Annual elections of Aiwan-e-Sahafat held

18 minutes ago
 Chrysanthemum exhibition kicks off at Islamic Col ..

Chrysanthemum exhibition kicks off at Islamic College

16 minutes ago
 Gaza health ministry says out of children's vaccin ..

Gaza health ministry says out of children's vaccines

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan