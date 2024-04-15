- Home
Romina Urges Masses To Cooperate With Rescue Teams Amid Relief Efforts In Rain-hit Areas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister's Coordinator for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam on Monday expressed her grief over the loss of lives and property due to rains.
The Climate Minister in a statement urged that the people should cooperate with rescue agencies and actively participate in relief work.
Romina said, "Pakistan is facing serious challenges like climate change. However, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are the most affected by the recent rains."
She mentioned that she shared the grief of the victims and was praying for the recovery of the injured.
The Minister added that she was in contact with the rescue and relief agencies, whereas the rescue agencies have been instructed to speed up the relief operation.
