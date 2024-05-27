Open Menu

Committee Formed To Probe Attack On FGEHA Official

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Committee formed to probe attack on FGEHA official

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority(FGEHA) on Monday has formed a committee to investigate the attack on Director Finance Muhammad Kashif after the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) with the charges of attempted murder.

An official source in the FGEHA told APP that a case had been registered with the Ramna Police station in which the Director of Finance FGEHA alleged that an Assistant of the FGEHA Ashraf Ali Murawt entered his room, tortured, threatened to kill and took away an amount of Rs 52,000 and official files at gunpoint.

He said the matter was under investigation while Director General FGEHA Zafar Iqbal had constituted an inquiry committee to submit the report in a week.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Police Threatened FIR Government Housing

Recent Stories

Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcom ..

Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses

10 minutes ago
 Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer o ..

Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28

20 minutes ago
 PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to ..

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow

2 hours ago
 The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace ..

The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones

2 hours ago
 PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching he ..

PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

3 hours ago
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

3 hours ago
 Seven desks established under SIFC to attract fore ..

Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign

3 hours ago
 PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President ..

PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election

6 hours ago
 Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsi ..

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today

7 hours ago
 Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pa ..

Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Pales ..

PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan