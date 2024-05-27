Committee formed to probe attack on FGEHA official

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority(FGEHA) on Monday has formed a committee to investigate the attack on Director Finance Muhammad Kashif after the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) with the charges of attempted murder.

An official source in the FGEHA told APP that a case had been registered with the Ramna Police station in which the Director of Finance FGEHA alleged that an Assistant of the FGEHA Ashraf Ali Murawt entered his room, tortured, threatened to kill and took away an amount of Rs 52,000 and official files at gunpoint.

He said the matter was under investigation while Director General FGEHA Zafar Iqbal had constituted an inquiry committee to submit the report in a week.