RPO Chairs Board Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM

RPO chairs board meeting

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui on Tuesday said effective measures were

taken to ensure merit and transparency in constable recruitment process.

He expressed these views while presiding over a board meeting in which SP Recruitment

Branch Azhar Yaqoob and SP Patrolling Akhtar Joya were also present.

The RPO said that 117 candidates from districts Khushab and Bhakkar had submitted

applications for which separate booths were set up for measuring their heights, adding that

three candidates were declared successful in the review board who also successfully

completed the race.

He said that candidates were provided equal opportunities, adding that the department also made

video recording of all the process of the recruitment.

