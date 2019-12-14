RPO esquires after injured police jawans

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Region Police Officer (RPO) Lt. (R) Syed Imtiaz Shah said that police were fighting multiple challenges for restoration of peace and making the region crime free.

He said this while inquiring health of police officials who sustained injuries when a police party came under attack in Garwaki village in the limit of Gomal Bazar police station of Tank district on Friday.

Six police Jawans including a Station Head Officer (SHO) and passerby were injured when they were attacked with hand grenade by a fugitive.

The RPO lauded the efforts and gallant behavior of Tank police in the line of duty. He urged upon DHQ hospital Tank authorities to leave no stone unturned in providing better health services to the injured jawans.