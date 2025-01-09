Open Menu

RPO Inspects Performance Of Dera, Inspects Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2025 | 02:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Syed Ashfaq Anwar on Thursday visited District Police Office Dera Ismail Khan and inspected the performance of police, security situation and facilities being extended to the people.

During the visit, District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada briefed the RPO about the office security and performance of district police.

On this occasion, the RPO instructed the DPO that the main responsibility of the police force was to protect life, property and honor of citizens and this obligation should be fulfilled in a true spirit.

He said the police should adopt positive attitude towards people and behave politely with citizens.

The RPO said that there was no room for corruption in the police department and all the policemen should perform their duties with honesty.

