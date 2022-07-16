UrduPoint.com

RPO Instructed Ladies Police Officials Regarding By-elections

Faizan Hashmi Published July 16, 2022 | 09:36 PM

RPO instructed ladies police officials regarding by-elections

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar on Saturday held meeting at Police Line Headquarter with ladies police officials regarding by-elections in PP-7 Kahuta and Kelar Syedan constituencies of the district

According to police spokesman, RPO instructed ladies police should remain vigilant and to keep open eye to suspects to deal with any emergency situation.

According to police spokesman, RPO instructed ladies police should remain vigilant and to keep open eye to suspects to deal with any emergency situation.

He said that before and during the by-elections, the polling station's security arrangements should be made foolproof, and efficient traffic arrangements should be ensured alongwith the implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission.

The protection of life and property of the people, including the peaceful conduct of by-elections, will be ensured at all cost, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

