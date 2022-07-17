UrduPoint.com

RPO Visits Kalar Syedan, Kahuta Polling Stations

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2022 | 06:00 PM

RPO visits Kalar Syedan, Kahuta polling stations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Imran Ahamar visited the by-election Constituencies PP 7 Kalar Syedan and Kahuta in Rawalpindi.

While reviewing the security arrangements, the RPO issued instructions to the officers and personnel on duty to remain alert.

The rules and regulations and code of conduct of the Election Commission should be ensured at any cost.

RPO said that a close watch should be kept on suspicious elements and other miscreants around the polling station, he added.

Indiscriminate legal action should be taken against the elements involved in display of weapons, aerial firing and rioting. RPO pointed out to ensure clean and transparent elections, it is necessary to establish peace on polling day.

