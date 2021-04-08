UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 10mln Released For Replacing Sewerage Line

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:22 PM

Rs 10mln released for replacing sewerage line

Funds amounting to Rs 10 million has been released for replacement of a sewerage line in Kehkeshan Colony area

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Funds amounting to Rs 10 million has been released for replacement of a sewerage line in Kehkeshan Colony area.

Vice-Chairman WASA Sheikh Shahid Javed said here Thursday the funds had been approved by Chairman Standing Committee on Finance/ MNA Chaudhry Faiqullah Kamoka.

The funds will be spent on replacement of 9-inch diameter sewerage line from Kehkeshan Colony to Baba Farid Road in Jarranwala road area.

More Stories From Pakistan

