Rs 10mln released for replacing sewerage line

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Funds amounting to Rs 10 million has been released for replacement of a sewerage line in Kehkeshan Colony area.

Vice-Chairman WASA Sheikh Shahid Javed said here Thursday the funds had been approved by Chairman Standing Committee on Finance/ MNA Chaudhry Faiqullah Kamoka.

The funds will be spent on replacement of 9-inch diameter sewerage line from Kehkeshan Colony to Baba Farid Road in Jarranwala road area.