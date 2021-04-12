Rs 282,000 fine imposed on profiteers

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration imposed Rs 282,500 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering in the provincial capital on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration imposed Rs 282,500 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering in the provincial capital on Monday.

According to the district administration's spokesman, price control magistrates inspected around 1207 points and found 135 violations while cases were registered against 25 violators.

Meanwhile, a special team of the department was conducting raids across the city to control sugar prices and warned shopkeepers to sale sugar on government announced rates.

The team inspected 573 spots and arrested 16 shopkeepers for selling sugar at high rates besidesimposing a fine of Rs 166,000 on violators.