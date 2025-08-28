Rs 30 Dispute: Main Accused In Double Murder Case Killed By Accomplices' Firing
Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2025 | 08:51 PM
Two main accused involved in the brutal murder of two brothers over a minor dispute of Rs 30 in Raiwind have met their end
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Two main accused involved in the brutal murder of two brothers over a minor dispute of Rs 30 in Raiwind have met their end.
The police were taking the detained accused to Raiwind for identification, where the accused’s accomplices suddenly attacked the police team and tried to free the accused.
According to the Lahore Police spokesperson, two main accused, Owais and Shahzad, who were in custody, were killed on the spot by the firing of their own accomplices.
The firing was carried out by accused Tauqir and his other accomplices, who managed to escape from the spot.
The Crime Control Department (CCD) Chohang police have taken immediate action and started a search operation in the area and the search for the absconding accused is underway.
It is worth mentioning here that the deceased accused had killed two brothers after the worst torture over a minor dispute a few days ago. The dispute was only over Rs 30, which later proved fatal.
