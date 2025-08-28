Open Menu

Rs 30 Dispute: Main Accused In Double Murder Case Killed By Accomplices' Firing

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2025 | 08:51 PM

Rs 30 dispute: Main accused in double murder case killed by accomplices' firing

Two main accused involved in the brutal murder of two brothers over a minor dispute of Rs 30 in Raiwind have met their end

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Two main accused involved in the brutal murder of two brothers over a minor dispute of Rs 30 in Raiwind have met their end.

The police were taking the detained accused to Raiwind for identification, where the accused’s accomplices suddenly attacked the police team and tried to free the accused.

According to the Lahore Police spokesperson, two main accused, Owais and Shahzad, who were in custody, were killed on the spot by the firing of their own accomplices.

The firing was carried out by accused Tauqir and his other accomplices, who managed to escape from the spot.

The Crime Control Department (CCD) Chohang police have taken immediate action and started a search operation in the area and the search for the absconding accused is underway.

It is worth mentioning here that the deceased accused had killed two brothers after the worst torture over a minor dispute a few days ago. The dispute was only over Rs 30, which later proved fatal.

Recent Stories

Punjab govt stands firm with people in times of cr ..

Punjab govt stands firm with people in times of crisis: Azma Bokhari

3 seconds ago
 May-9 riots: Five more witnesses cross-examined in ..

May-9 riots: Five more witnesses cross-examined in vehicle torching case

5 seconds ago
 Two metro bus stations closed due to flood situati ..

Two metro bus stations closed due to flood situation in Ravi River

6 seconds ago
 China’s transfer of advanced agricultural techno ..

China’s transfer of advanced agricultural technologies to Pakistan deepens str ..

7 seconds ago
 Minister urges PTI to use parliamentary forum for ..

Minister urges PTI to use parliamentary forum for discussing political matters

8 seconds ago
 Provincial ministers review flood preparedness in ..

Provincial ministers review flood preparedness in Sukkur

7 minutes ago
Governor Kundi calls Governor Punjab to express so ..

Governor Kundi calls Governor Punjab to express solidarity regarding flood crisi ..

7 minutes ago
 Govt to stand by flood victims until full rehabili ..

Govt to stand by flood victims until full rehabilitation: Ch Salik Hussain

7 minutes ago
 Two brothers' killers shot dead in police encounte ..

Two brothers' killers shot dead in police encounter

7 minutes ago
 Panel discussion emphasizes pluralism and interfai ..

Panel discussion emphasizes pluralism and interfaith harmony

7 minutes ago
 Rescue operations underway in Sargodha

Rescue operations underway in Sargodha

5 minutes ago
 Rs 30 dispute: Main accused in double murder case ..

Rs 30 dispute: Main accused in double murder case killed by accomplices' firing

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan