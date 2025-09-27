Two killed in firing in Mardan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Two brothers were killed and another injured in a firing incident over a minor dispute in Katlang area of Mardan district on Saturday.

According to private news, Police said the incident occurred in Kahoee Barmol village, where a quarrel over cattle entering fields led to an exchange of fire.

As a result, 24-year-old Saleem ur Rehman and 22-year-old Ghani ur Rehman were killed, while their younger brother, 20-year-old Ikram ur Rehman, sustained injuries.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to Mardan hospital.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.