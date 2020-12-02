Rs 43m Suri Jamia Masjid conservation project near completion, Rs 1m saving expected

The ongoing Rs 43.327 million project for conservation of over five centuries old Jamia Masjid built by Sher Shah Suri at Bheera, in district Sargodha, is expected to complete by year end or January next and officials expect to save Rs 1 million upon its completion

Commonly known as Jamia Masjid Bheera, the mosque was built by Sher Shah Suri, the founder of Suri dynasty in India, in 1541 AD. The mosque has three domes and arched entrances, however, it was entirely different from the one built by Sher Shah Suri at Rohtas which is noted for its intricate decoration, archaeology department officials said.

The three arch entrances of the halls of Bheera mosque are remarkable for their geometric designs.

The Jamia Masajid was rebuilt by Qazi Ahmeduddin Bugvi in 1860 and later on repaired by Qazi Zahoor Ahmed Bugvi in 1926.

The history board installed at the mosque showed the name of the mason as Muhammad Asif and year of its construction as 1541 AD.

Approved back in Aug 2017, work on the project began in Sep 2017 and since then majority of the work including underpinning of special sized bricks on interior and exterior of walls, application of lime plaster on the domes'exterior and interior besides restoration of fresco buono designs on the domes'interior and some other work have been completed.

The officials said that they now need to build a concrete tile pavement for access from road to the mosque besides some other minor nature work including installation of history indication board to complete the project. Incharge archaeology department Multan, Malik Ghulam Muhammad said that the department is expected to save Rs 1 million out of the approved cost upon completion of the project.

