Rs 735.2m Fine Imposed On 6890 Power Pilferers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Rs 735.2m fine imposed on 6890 power pilferers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 6,890 power pilferers during the last 194 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.735.2 million for stealing electricity in six circles of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Friday that over 16.3 million detection units were charged and 6787 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police arrested 5622 pilferers so far.

