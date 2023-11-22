Open Menu

Rs 9 Million Looted From Trader In Hazro

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Armed robbers on Wednesday stole cash worth Rs 9 million from a trader close to the village of Qutab Bandi on Tarbella Road in the jurisdiction of Hazro Police station, in one of the largest robberies in the town of Attock, Hazro

Malik Sarfaraz, a poultry dealer, told the police that he was at his farm when a group of armed bandits broke over the wall and held all the individuals there hostage, stole Rs. 9 million in cash from him at gunpoint, and made a successful escape with the confiscated goods. Hazro Police has registered a case and started a more thorough inquiry. It should be noted that within the boundaries of the same police station, a trader was shot and hurt in a targeted incident.

