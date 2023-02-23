UrduPoint.com

Rs,140m Allocated For Establishing More Libraries In Gwadar: Kalmati

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Hamal Kalmati on Thursday said that Rs, 140 million had been allocated for setting up more libraries in Gwadar district in order to promote education in the area

He expressed these views while addressing at the opening ceremony of the eighth edition of Book Faire as a special guest. The event was organized by Rural Community Development Council (RCDC) Gwadar Before the opening ceremony, the participants stood and observed one minute's silence in memory of the martyrs of the Barkhan tragedy.

Mir Hamal Kalmati said, the promotion of language and literature leads to positive activities in the society, Gwadar has always been the cradle of knowledge and literature. As a public representative, promoting education is my priority. Earlier, there was only one Boys College in Gwadar, now colleges have been established in all four Tehsils of the district in order to provide education to the youth in the area, he expressed.

He said that Rs, 140 million had been allocated for setting up more libraries in Gwadar district which would help to promote education in the area. As a nation, we have to strive for educationto face future challenges, he added.

Addressing the ceremony, former Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said there has been a breakdown of politics and economy in the country. He said that the Book Fair was the best source of awareness and knowledge training of the new generation. The trend of love for books, knowledge and literature in Gwadar was commendable, he expressed.

Addressing the event, Vice-Chancellor University of Gwadar Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir said that it was important for RCD Council Gwadar to continue the book fair and a book-friendly society would never go down.

Progressive leader Muhammad Tahsin said that the Gwadar Book Fair was an important activity for the promotion of knowledge and literature which would have positive results.

Anjuman Traqi urdu Pakistan Dr. Fatima Hassan, well-known writer of Balochi language Dr. A,R Dad and Patron General of RCDC Gwadar Khudabakhsh Hashim also addressed the event.

A resolution condemning the Barkhan tragedy and violations of basic human rights in Balochistan was also presented at the event.

Finally, Vice Chancellor Dr. Abdul Razzaq Saber along with former Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Dr. Fatima Hasan formally inaugurated the Gwadar Book Fair by cutting the ribbon.

