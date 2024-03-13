Rs.714.7m fine imposed on 6673 electricity thieves, 5278 arrested in 187 days: FESCO spokesman

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed a fine of Rs.714.7 million on 6673 electricity thieves caught during last 187 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed a fine of Rs.714.7 million on 6673 electricity thieves caught during last 187 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Wednesday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive on special direction of Minister of Energy (Power Division) and during 187 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 6673 power pilferers from its eight districts.

The company had imposed a total fine of Rs.714.7 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 15.8 million in addition to getting cases registered against 6600 accused whereas the police had arrested 5278 electricity thieves so far, he added.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1602 points in First Circle Faisalabad and imposed a fine of Rs.

176.6 million on them under the head of 4034,000 million detection units.

In Second Circle Faisalabad, the FESCO teams caught 1137 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.123.5 million under 2794,000 detection units.

Similarly, 758 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang Circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.84.4 million under 2317,000 detection units.

He further said that 977 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha Circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.101.6 million under 2000,000 detection units.

In Mianwali Circle, 1711 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.168.5 million for 3524,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 488 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh Circle and they were fined with Rs.59.8 million for 1188,000 detection units, spokesman added.