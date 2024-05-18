Open Menu

Rs.847.5m Fine Imposed On 8,153 Electricity Thieves In 252 Days: FESCO

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2024 | 10:17 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) imposed Rs.847.5 million fine on 8,153 electricity thieves, caught during the last 252 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) imposed Rs.847.5 million fine on 8,153 electricity thieves, caught during the last 252 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Saturday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive in 8 districts of its region and during 252 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 8153 power pilferers including 35 electricity thieves during last 24 hours.

The company had imposed a total fine of Rs.847.5 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 18.9 million in addition to getting cases registered against 8017 accused whereas the police had arrested 6434 electricity thieves so far besides recovering Rs.606.7 million.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1936 points in First Circle Faisalabad and imposed a fine of Rs.

199.8 million on them under the head of 4534,000 million detection units.

In Second Circle Faisalabad, the FESCO teams caught 1461 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.153.9 million under 3622,000 detection units.

Similarly, 921 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang Circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.97.9 million under 2722,000 detection units.

He further said that 1188 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha Circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.129.2 million under 2598,000 detection units.

In Mianwali Circle, 2080 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.199.4 million for 4163,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 567 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh Circle and they were fined with Rs.67 million for 1328,000 detection units, spokesman added.

