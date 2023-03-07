Russian Consul General calls on Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The Russian Consul General Andrey Viktorovich Fedorov called on Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan here on Tuesday.

Bilateral trade, economic relations and investments in the Sindh province were discussed.

They also discussed the rehabilitation of flood affectees, exchange of trade delegations, and issues of mutual interests.

The Governor said that the relations between Pakistan and Russia were strengthening further.

He said that employment opportunities would grow in the province with the investment of Russia.

The Russian Consul General said that Russian investors were interested in investing in the province.