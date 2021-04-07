UrduPoint.com
Russian Delegation Meets Pakistani Officials In Islamabad

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 12:54 PM

Both Pakistan and Russia have discussed bilateral relations and cooperation in trade, economic and counter-terrorism and counter-terrorism fields as well as exchange of views on international and regional issues including the Afghan endgame.

The Pakistani side is being headed by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while the Russian delegation by its Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The two sides are discussing ways to strengthen bilateral relations and deepen their multi-faceted cooperation. The delegation-level talks will be followed by joint press stakeout by the two foreign ministers.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also host a luncheon in the honor of his Russian counterpart.

Earlier on arrival at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov planted a sapling in the premises of the ministry.

The Russian Foreign Minister will also call on the senior leadership in Pakistan, including Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Russia’s Special envoy on Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov is also accompanying Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for will also discuss Afghanistan peace efforts.

Moscow has emerged as one of the key players in the Afghan endgame as it is seeking a political solution to the war in the neighboring country.

He had said earlierthat they were looking forward to an early finding of a constructive solution in order to end the civil war in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan through agreements on the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of the Taliban movement.

He had said that they would continue to provide the necessary assistance in advancing this process, including through the Troika-Plus mechanism of Russia, the United States and China with the participation of Pakistan, the Moscow Format of consultations on Afghan issues, as well as the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group,” he added.

It is likely that the Russian Foreign Minister would discuss the role of India in the Afghan endgame. Pakistan is opposed to Indian role in the peace-making efforts since it views New Delhi as a spoiler. India, although is part of the Moscow process, was not invited by Russia at a recent conference on Afghanistan attended by representatives of Pakistan, US, Russia and China.

