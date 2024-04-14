RWMC Ensures Sanitation Of Rawalpindi On Eid Despite Rains
Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Sunday continued its cleanliness drive despite rains and deputed additional sanitary workers to clean and dredge major drains to avoid urban flooding.
According to the RWMC spokesman, the RWMC carried out the cleanliness of nullahs and choked drains during continued rainfall over the last two days to ensure sanitation in several city areas.
He said that additional staff had been assigned duties in three shifts to ensure cleanliness round the clock so that some sanitation-related problems could not become hurdles in the smooth flow of water.
He informed that RWMC workers removed hundreds of tons of waste in the Rawalpindi city areas while drains blocked during the rain had been opened immediately to have no problem with drainage in the city.
He said that complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed promptly.
Meanwhile, the RWMC completed its special cleanliness operation devised for Eid days in the entire district and was also making all-out efforts to keep the hill station, Murree clear for tourists.
He added that all graveyards, parks and recreational places of Rawalpindi and its tehsils had been cleared while waste had been lifted from all the surrounding areas of Masjids, adding lime powder had also been sprinkled around all masjids, Eidgahas and public places during Eid days.
In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added. RWMC has appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage and plastic bags in nullahs and drains, which cause blockades, adding that RWMC would utilize all resources to keep the city environment friendly.
