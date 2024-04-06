Open Menu

RWMC Launches Eid Cleanliness Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2024 | 03:20 PM

RWMC launches Eid cleanliness drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) launched a special Eid cleanliness drive in Rawalpindi and its tehsils including Taxila, Gujjar Khan, Kahuta and Kallar Syedan which would continue till Eid Ul Fitr days.

According to the spokesman of RWMC, special arrangements had been made to sweep the surrounding areas of masjids and open places where Eid prayers would be offered. He said that RWMC workers would carry out the cleaning duties in three shifts during the three days of Eid and would remain present near every masjid or Eidgah to ensure cleanliness.

All graveyards of Rawalpindi and its tehsils would be provided special services and the surroundings would be kept free from waste during these days while sanitary workers would be deployed in parks and recreational places across the city to ensure the waste picking before the Eid prayer.

He said that lime powder would also be sprinkled around all masjids, Eidgahas and public places while RWMC’s helpline 1139 would remain alert with all resources to address waste-related complaints during Eid days. He said the cleanliness of bazaars and commercial areas would also be maintained on Chand Raat and Eid days.

