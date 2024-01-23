S. Waziristan Lower Administration For Citizens’ Facilitation
Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Wana, South Waziristan Lower Faisal Ismail Khan visited the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office Tank and examined facilities for citizens.
The AC visited the NADRA office following public complaints, where he directed the staff to take concrete steps for addressing issues facing the people regarding the office.
He also met people and inquired about the facilities and problems, ensuring that effective measures would be taken for their facilitation.
He said that the district administration was committed to extend relief to citizens and in this regard, warned that legal action would be taken against any official if found involved in any kind of malpractices.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting
Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs against India
Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024
PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem
PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East today
Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024
Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..
Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase
Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties
LG representative delegation call on CM KP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four women killed in road accident in Larkana13 minutes ago
-
PPP's 10-point election agenda road-map to public prosperity; Sherry13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy, Turkish institute director discuss cultural collaboration13 minutes ago
-
Five medical stores sealed for selling prohibited drugs13 minutes ago
-
Two students injured in explosion at neurosciences lab Lahore13 minutes ago
-
AIOU Mirpur campus to launch expo & career counseling event on Jan 2423 minutes ago
-
Two killed in separate incidents23 minutes ago
-
Caretaker CM vows zero tolerance for corruption23 minutes ago
-
Police arrest nine kite sellers with over 1200 kites, string rolls33 minutes ago
-
Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting35 minutes ago
-
Four dacoits held, weapons recovered43 minutes ago
-
KP Governor writes to caretaker CM for provision of medicines to hospitals43 minutes ago