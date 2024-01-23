Open Menu

Published January 23, 2024

S. Waziristan Lower administration for citizens’ facilitation

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Wana, South Waziristan Lower Faisal Ismail Khan visited the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office Tank and examined facilities for citizens.

The AC visited the NADRA office following public complaints, where he directed the staff to take concrete steps for addressing issues facing the people regarding the office.

He also met people and inquired about the facilities and problems, ensuring that effective measures would be taken for their facilitation.

He said that the district administration was committed to extend relief to citizens and in this regard, warned that legal action would be taken against any official if found involved in any kind of malpractices.

