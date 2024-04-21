SAARC Chamber Urges Afghan Taliban To Fulfill Their Doha Pledges
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The SAARC Chamber has called upon the Afghan Taliban to fulfill their commitment, made in Doha, which was aimed at promoting peace in the region, particularly between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and preventing the Afghan soil from being used against Pakistan.
Talking to a delegation of traders, led by Muslim Khan Buneri here on Sunday, SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former president Iftikhar Ali Malik said the Doha agreement, signed between the United States and the Taliban in February 2020, outlined various commitments from both sides. One key aspect of the agreement was the Taliban's assurance that they would not allow Afghan territory to be used by any group or individual to threaten the security of other countries, including Pakistan, he added.
By urging the Taliban to honour the commitment, the trade leader emphasised the significance of stability and cooperation between Muslim nations. By preventing Afghan soil from being used for activities that could harm Pakistan, he believed that both countries could work towards maintaining peace in the region.
He said that promoting peace and stability in the region was crucial for fostering economic growth, facilitating trade, and enhancing the overall well-being of people in both Afghanistan and Pakistan.
By reminding the Afghan Taliban of their commitment, Iftikhar Malik emphasised playing a constructive role in maintaining peace and security in the region. However, the ultimate responsibility lies with the Afghan Taliban to follow through on their commitments and work towards creating an environment of peace and cooperation with their neighbours, including Pakistan. He said Pakistan had raised the issue of cross-border terrorism with the Afghan authorities on a number of occasions, but nothing concrete had materialised. He said under prevailing simmering tension, it was high time for the top leadership of the Afghsn Taliban to take immediate stringent steps to prevent the TTP from launching attacks and dismantle their bases. This is direly needed for good brotherly relations between the two countries, he concluded.
