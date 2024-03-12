SABS University holds 3rd meeting of syndicate

The 3rd meeting of Syndicate at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro on Tuesday was held under the chair of vice-chancellor Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto to discuss and resolve matters relating to smooth conduct of business at the university

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The 3rd meeting of Syndicate at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro on Tuesday was held under the chair of vice-chancellor Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto to discuss and resolve matters relating to smooth conduct of business at the university.

The house confirmed the minutes of the 2nd meeting of the syndicate held on July 19, 2023, persuaded the actions taken on the decisions of same meeting and approved the actions taken by the vice-chancellor after the 2nd syndicate meeting. The syndicate also approved the revised budget for financial year 2023-24 amounting Rs 575.360 million and the estimate budget for 2024-25 amounting Rs 585.841 million.

The approval for opening a branch of commercial bank in the premises of campus was accorded and the audit report of financial year 2022-23 was discussed and approved.

The meeting recommended the vision and mission statement of the university to the academic council.

Prof. Dr. Noman Ahmed from NED University Karachi was nominated as convener of counting of service committee.

Prof. Dr. Nilofer Shaikh was nominated as a member of the selection board.

The item regarding pay scales and other terms and conditions of services statues 2024 was discussed and will be approved onwards after legal opinion from a law expert.

The meeting resolved to intimate Assistant Professor Saima Shaikh to join back university and recommended to contact the Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand to know the status of PhD degree of the said faculty member. The matter regarding the upgradation of Deputy Director Finance and Accountant was deferred due to the unavailability of committee report constituted for the purpose. The syndicate considered and approved the adoption of intellectual property policy. Affiliation and Disaffiliation Policy by Federal HEC was considered and approved after minor recommendations. Sarag Javaid, Swad Chishtee, Sana Khan for board of studies of Fashion design and Answer Ali, Syed Ahmed Jawwad Zaidi, Awais Ahmed and Aisha Abdullah were nominated for members of board of studies of Product Design.

Those who attended the meeting included Secretary Universities and Boards Noor Ahmed Samoo, nominee of HEC Islamabad Syed Naveed Hussain Shah, nominee HEC Sindh Nadira Panjwani, person of eminence Sharif Awan, Tazeen Hussain, Dean faculty of Architecture and sciences NED University Prof. Dr. Noman Ahmed, Fazal Ellahi Khan, Shahid Qayoom Memon, registrar Muhammad Suleman Bhutto and deputy director finance Asif Ali Shar.