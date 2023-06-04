UrduPoint.com

SACM Emphasizes Collective Action In Addressing Challenges Of Child Abuse

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2023 | 06:40 PM

SACM emphasizes collective action in addressing challenges of child abuse

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Social Welfare, Salama Begum emphasized the need for collective action in addressing the complex challenges of child abuse, violence, exploitation, and neglect.

In a statement issued here Sunday, she expressed these views while addressing a concluding session of a two-day training on Child Protection Information Management System (CPIMS) that was attended by 42 social workers and child protection officers working in Zamung Kor, Police Department, Social Welfare Department and Child Protection Staff in Newly Merged Districts.

The training was organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Commission in collaboration with UNICEF and FCDO.

She emphasized the need to remain proactive and responsive to emerging challenges in this ever-changing context in which children are exposed to multiple forms of abuse, violence and harmful practices.

She strongly encouraged the participants to apply the knowledge and skills gained from the training to their roles, ensuring and safeguarding the rights of the children.

Salma Begum also praised the services rendered by KPCPWC to identify and register cases of child abuse, conduct investigations, monitor and follow up on interventions and referrals, and facilitate the rehabilitation of children who have experienced various forms of abuse.

She added that the integration of the Child Protection Case Management and Referral System was a significant step towards efficient data management and effective responses to the needs of vulnerable children.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Salama Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Fo ..

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Forum Competent Authorities Conf ..

43 minutes ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimat ..

Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimate digital banking experience f ..

1 hour ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Man ..

Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Managing Director of Kalimat Grou ..

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance ..

Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance of reporting suspicious trans ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.